Cape Town - A young woman who was found dead on a veld in Delft has been laid to rest.

Zenith Daniels, 20, was last seen on Sunday evening by her family when she left her home with friends. Everyone at her Janaazah on Wednesday described her as a very lovely person.

A family friend, Wasielah Ely, said the whole community was in shock following her murder.

“Her family and mom, Janap, are still in shock She was in such disbelief that she did not want to go to the crime scene on Monday morning when her body was found. She only went to the morgue on Tuesday to go and identify the body.

“She was such a nice child with a lovely character. Zenith completed matric two years ago and she was working as a teacher’s aide at a primary school in the area,” Ely said.

“She was a very nice child who did not deserve to die like this. As residents we feel unsafe in this community because people cannot walk outside during the night.”

Reginald Maart, Bluedowns Cluster police chairperson, said there had been several shootings in the area.

“The community is traumatised by the violence,” he added.

