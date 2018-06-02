Cash-strapped consumers, especially commuters, are in for a wallop of a fuel price increase that will see a steep increase in transport costs. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Cash-strapped consumers, especially commuters, are in for a wallop of a fuel price increase that will see a steep increase in transport costs.

The Automobile Association (AA) said this month’s price hike also included a large deficit carried over from April.

“The Department of Energy’s monthly close-out happened early due to the public holidays in April, after which the rand lost almost 60 cents against the US dollar in a day. This meant a substantial fuel price rise was a near certainty from the start of May.”

They said the rand traded in a fairly narrow band against the US dollar throughout May. However, international oil prices have come under strong pressure, accounting for two-thirds of the price hike which will come into effect on Wednesday.

One of the concerns AA raised is the price of paraffin. “This increase comes following several fuel hikes and increases to other commodities and services in the past few months which have hit the poorest the hardest. It also notes this increase comes at a time when many people will rely on paraffin for heating in the winter months.”

Petrol is expected to rise by up to 85 cents a litre, diesel by 87 cents and illuminating paraffin by 82 cents.

Golden Arrow’s general manager Derick Meyer said the company had carried the burden of rising fuel costs, which increased by 30% over the past year and was projected to increase by 6% next month.

“Regrettably, the company is no longer in a position to absorb these cost escalations and in line with the special conditions of its interim contract with the Western Cape Provincial Department of Transport will therefore be adjusting fares in the coming months,” Meyer said.

He said the company was continuing to implement strategies to address rising costs through effective cash management.

“The extent to which these cost increases can be effectively absorbed has proved insufficient and a significant under recovery will still be prevalent even after the proposed increase is implemented.”

Janine Myburgh, President of the Cape Chamber of Commerce said this would have a big effect on the economy.

“The Western Cape economy is already burdened by the drought, our limping rail service, and we have just come out of a destructive bus strike and the potential of further taxi disruption The increase in fuel prices does not only affect commuters, but also negatively affects all aspects of society and business,” she said

Economist Mike Schussler said this would hit commuters who mostly relied on public transport the hardest.

“In South Africa we have a massive spacial problem where we use trucks to transport our goods because we don’t make use of shipping like in neighbouring countries. This will more likely affect poorer consumers who rely on buses and taxis because the trains are very unsafe,” he said.

