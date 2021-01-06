Farm worker killed, 12 injured in truck crash

Cape Town - One person died and 12 injured in Worcester when a truck carrying 38 farmworkers lost control and crashed on Monday. This brings to 14 the total number of crashes that occurred and 25 fatalities reported in the province from December 28 to January 4. A total of 706 speeding offences were also recorded, and 4 724 fines were issued for various traffic violations ranging from driver to vehicle fitness in the total amount of R4 636 400. Thirteen vehicles were impounded, and 88 were discontinued for unroadworthiness while 21 drivers were arrested for violating traffic regulations. Fines were also issued to long-distance public transport drivers for failing to adhere to the carrying capacity limitations of 70%, and to people failing to adhere to the curfew.

Public Works and Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela urged drivers, especially truck drivers and drivers of vehicles transporting essential service workers, to ensure that the combined weight of their passengers does not exceed 50% of the total vehicle carrying capacity.

"Where an employer arranges transport for workers performing essential services such as farmworkers, he/she must ensure that no more than 50% of the licensed capacity of the vehicle or vessel is exceeded and that all directions in respect of hygienic conditions and the limitation of exposure to persons with Covid-19 are adhered to," he said.

Agriculture, Land Reforms and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza called on stakeholders in the sector to look at the issue of transportation of farm workers in the country.

“The death of one farm worker is one too many, and we need to avoid such accidents at all costs, by looking at how to better their transport conditions,” she said.

Meanwhile, with the return of holidaymakers back to the province, transport and public works head of communication Jandré Bakker said where resources allowed, screening may be done at operations.

"In terms of Covid-19, the focus of the Provincial Traffic Management team remains to distribute educational material at our operations and to focus on the regulations within our sphere of control which is monitoring movement during curfew hours as well as the enforcement of the 70% capacity restriction on long distance public transport vehicles," she said.

