Cape Town - A Villiersdorp farmer was crowned the 2019 champion at the 9th annual Giant Pumpkin Festival in Heidelberg this weekend with a pumpkin weighing in at 601.8kg. Jacob du Plessis from the Vyeboom farm near Villiersdorp said: “It’s third time lucky. The furthest I have come in the competition before was in 2017 when I came fourth with a pumpkin of over 300kg.

“I knew my pumpkin was a contender for one of the top three places, but was still surprised when it came out tops.”

His monster pumpkin was just short of the South African record of 613kg, held by Peet Joubert. Second and third places went to husband and wife duo, Piet and Elizna Lotz from Riversdale, with pumpkins weighing 510.6kg and 460.8kg respectively.

The winning pumpkin was grown from seeds specially harvested from one of last year’s biggest pumpkins at the Heidelberg Giant Pumpkin Competition. Along with the sought-after title, Du Plessis received R17500.

Second and third place received R8000 and R4000 respectively.

Prize money was sponsored by Shoprite and Checkers and additional prizes were also awarded for the prettiest and ugliest pumpkins.

The two-day Pumpkin Festival is a one-of-a-kind event with a variety of stalls and activities for the entire family including a MTB race, trail run, golf competition, bowling competition, 4X4 challenge, potjiekos competition, funfair and live music.

In keeping with Heidelberg’s strong community spirit, all proceeds from the festival will be ploughed back into the town, the organisers said.

