While some have applauded the work done by the Western Cape government in combating the recent farm attacks, the move has not come without criticism. Picture: Nic Bothma/EPA

Cape Town - While some have applauded the work done by the Western Cape government in combating the recent farm attacks, the move has not come without criticism. On Wednesday, the MEC of Agriculture Ivan Meyer revealed that provincial government established an inter-ministerial committee on rural safety which will, among others, be looking at a review and update of the Cape's rural safety plan.

"Today, the premier and I will be meeting with Agri Western Cape to discuss the issue further. Working with Community Safety, we will also be expanding our Watching Briefs court case monitoring to rural cases, to ensure criminals are not let off by poor court processes," Meyer said.

The ANC's Cameron Dugmore said that they would be assisting in tackling the matter, but this has left some Capetonians asking - what about the murders on the Cape Flats?

Cape Argus reader Shafiek Mogamat Joseph said on Facebook: "Farm murders = special attention, Cape Flats murders = no attention."

Another reader Samsodien Lofts said: "What about the long ongoing murders on the Cape Flats?"

Manenberg Crisis Forum chairperson, Roegshanda Pascoe, also weighed in on the matter stating that it's important to realise that there are socio-ecomonic factors to consider, and that it all comes down to survival.

"If we look back over history people have the dog-eat-dog syndrome and now we are living it, they are merely killing for survival."

"This is our reality, it's not a racial or religious issue - it is a power struggle. It is more about how survival and oppression has played a part in our lives, and how it is those who don't have who are being criminalised more and more," Pascoe said. "We care for the farmers but what about the Cape Flats?"

Pascoe asked why the Cape Flats hasn't seen an inter-ministerial committee, adding that eight people were shot last week in six days in Manenberg.

"Who was concerned about those people's safety? I feel sorry for the farmers, but our people aren't surviving every second of the day because of murder and rape. That is our reality every day."

The premier's office stressed that safety is a priority area across the province and not just in rural areas.There are various steps being taken to focus on all aspects of safety including resourcing neighbourhood watches in communities, including on the Cape Flats.

On Wednesday, Premier Alan Winde said: "Making this province safer for our citizens is of utmost importance to us and we will continue to put pressure on the SAPS to ensure service delivery.”

[email protected]