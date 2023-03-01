Fatal chemical attack on dogs in Tambo Village near Manenberg condemned

[WARNING: Article contains graphic images of a mutilated dog. View at own discretion] Cape Town - Non-government and non-profit organisation, the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa, has condemned a shocking incident near Manenberg that resulted in the painful death of two pet dogs and the serious injury of one more.

According to the Animal Welfare Society, the dogs belonged to a couple that was evicted from their home in Tambo Village. The autonomous NPO said following their eviction from their home, the couple, identified as Masixole Mofu and his partner, had moved to live in a nearby sewer. However, a few days after the couple’s move, an unidentified worker allegedly arrived to clean and disinfect the drain prompting the homeless pair and their pets to move.

A spokesperson for Animal Welfare Society SA said: “It appeared as though Masixole Mofu resisted the worker’s suggestions that the couple move from the area, and soon after the worker’s efforts and attempts to dispose of his belongings.” “It is then alleged that the worker threw heavy-duty drain cleaner, suspected to either be hydrochloric or sulphuric acid, at the dogs, inflicting on them life-threatening injuries." The Animal Welfare Society said following the incident, two of the dogs succumbed to painful burns, and the third dog was brought to them by a local community champion.

“The third dog’s prognosis was unfortunately beyond any hope, and it was decided to humanely put an end to her pain and suffering. We recovered the two partially decomposed bodies from the front yard of the Tambo Village property they once called home.” Speaking to the Cape Argus, an inspector for the organisation said that while Animal Welfare was not entirely sure when the incident had occurred, having been called to the scene about a week or so after an investigation into the serious attack was underway. He said: “It’s quite sad and disturbing that the occupants of the house would have to had to walk past them every day, but that did not seem to bother them. However, rest assured that we will apprehend and charge those responsible for this gruesome crime and appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this savage incident to please come forward".