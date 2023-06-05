Fatal victims of Mitchells Plain crash remembered in a mass memorial run

Cape Town – A mass memorial run took place in Mitchells Plain for the children who died in the horrific accident last week. Hundreds of people stood on AZ Berman and watched as bikers from different kinds of clubs gathered at the accident scene.

People of all ages held candles and released balloons for the deceased. The five children died after the bakkie they were travelling in crashed. Driver Mninikhaya Mvuli, 55, was charged with culpable homicide.

Among those at the memorial was little Lathitha’s mom Pinkie Eiman, who said: “This was the first memorial service I attended and I must say that it lifted my spirits. “It showed me that I’m not the only one who is hurting, that there are other people who are there for us, supporting us through this difficult time. “I miss my child every day and her 15-year-old sister is still traumatised, but we are all receiving trauma counselling.”

One of the organisers, Michane Engeldoe, from Strandfontein, said they had planned the event since last Monday. The memorial run of the five children who died last week started at the Westgate Mall in Mitchells Plain, moved to the scene of the accident on AZ Berman Drive, and ended at the Promenade. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Hundreds of people gathered for the memorial run of the five children who died last week, the event started at the Westgate Mall in Mitchells Plain, and move to the scene of the accident on AZ Berman Drive. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency “When we heard about the incident, it really melted our hearts. I have an eight-year-old, and I spoke to my husband about arranging a little memorial run for the children and raising funds. “The towing industry which we are in, has had many such events.

“We wanted the families to know that we are with them. The event showed me that it really takes a village to raise a child.” Pastor Leon Jacobs told the “Cape Argus” that the memorial run was organised by many people. “We have been at the scene every night and we had a church service there too.