Fatal Wellington Crash: Pick-up driver arrested after agricultural workers tragedy

Cape Town - The driver of a light pick-up truck has been arrested following a crash that claimed the lives of two people and injured 20 others in Wellington yesterday. Mobility MEC, Isaac Sileku, said the incident involving agricultural workers travelling from New Rest to Allesverloren Farm, occurred at around 7am on the R44 between Wellington and Hermon.

“Our deepest condolences go to the families and loved ones of the deceased. We understand the impact of this loss on not only the families but the community as a whole. We also extend our thoughts and prayers to those who are injured, wishing them a speedy recovery,” Sileku said. Agriculture MEC, Ivan Meyer, called on farmers and producers who transport workers to ensure the safety of their vehicles. “Agri-workers are the key to the Western Cape’s agricultural sector. My sincere condolences go to the families and friends of the workers who have been affected by this tragic accident,” Meyer said.

Sileku and Meyer confirmed the driver was arrested by police. Less than one hour later, at around 7:48am, a separate crash along the R404 in George left one person dead and two others injured. The collision involved two vehicles, with an investigation into the cause of the incident under way.