Cape Town - After a stand-off between the City’s directorate for safety and security and refugees at the Central Methodist Mission (CMM) church in the city centre on Monday, it is now up to the Western Cape High Court’s ruling in the matter today.

The refugees were offered bus rides by the City to a Salt River site on Monday where Department of Home Affairs officers would conduct an enumeration and vetting exercise, but they refused and stayed put.

SA Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen - who spent most of Monday morning in a meeting with NGOs, the UN High Commissioner (UNHCR) and a CMM representative to discuss the matter - said: “We are all waiting for the court decision. The situation cannot continue.”

Nissen said the vetting process had been agreed to because proper documentation was a concern raised.

“But none of the refugees have taken up the offer. Obviously it is a matter of concern,” said Nissen.

City executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman said some of the refugees wanted to return to their homes voluntarily and requested assistance from the various parties.

With regard to a notice that the department had delivered to the refugees on Sunday telling them about the vetting process, Bosman said: “The notice was prepared in conjunction with input from the relevant government agencies, the UNHCR and refugee assistant groups, and was distributed by City law enforcement and department officials. It contains information regarding the verification process to be followed by the department.”

Spokesperson for the refugees Aline Bukuru said: “We engaged with these people in a meeting but they never told us anything about enumerating or verifying the refugees today. At the last meeting with the City, they said they could do nothing for us as they had their hands full with people who need assistance with accommodation and that the refugees should not expect temporary shelter from them.

“They said this despite the court ordering them to find us temporary shelter.”

