Cape Town - The fate of the iconic Deer Park Café building in Vredehoek is expected to be decided this week. The site is a provincial heritage building, but an application was made to demolish it last year and build a high-rise block of flats.

The proposed demolition was opposed by Vredehoek residents, who are worried about the impact on the nearby Rocklands Park and the greenbelt running through the area.

According to the restaurant’s owners, the landlord of the property, the Liad Property Trust, is working closely with Signatura developers who want to build a four-storey apartment block along with basement parking.

In order for them to build the block, they would have to demolish the building completely.

The matter was initially tabled at the end of last year.

The committee decided to address certain issues regarding the building and impose a clause in terms of Section 48 of the National Heritage Resources Act, which states: “A heritage resources authority may prescribe the manner in which an application is made to it for any permit in terms of this Act and other requirements for permit applications.”

But before the committee is able to do so, it requires the owner and developer to provide further information, including a visual study of the proposed building, as well as an urban study, which addresses the identified social, community and amenity values.

A notice was issued in September about plans to demolish the building. The property houses three restaurants and a supermarket.

HWC chief executive Mxolisi Dlamuka said: “It is going forward to the committee on Wednesday. At the moment we are still studying submissions from the various parties.”

Attorney Suma de Bruyn, acting on behalf of concerned community members, said: “The demolition application is premature, and the proposal itself is contextually inappropriate. It is of vital importance that the property itself and the surrounding area be graded from a heritage standpoint so that proper protection and appropriate management can be granted to this heritage resource.”

De Bruyn said it didn’t appear that relevant land-use and zoning approvals had been obtained.

