Father accused of killing mother of two does a U-turn, applies for bail

Cape Town - The man accused of killing mother of two Tania Mbalo changed his mind in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court, telling the court that he now wished to bring a bail application. Andisile Moni, who has two children with Mbalo, abandoned bail at his last appearance but has now decided that he wishes to apply for it, which the State will oppose.

The matter was postponed to October 5 as the police investigation into Mbalo’s murder comes to a head. The State informed the court that further investigation was needed along with a post-mortem report and DNA results. Delft and Gugulethu residents were up in arms when Mbalo’s bruised body was discovered in a blue recycling bag in an open field in Delft on June 27. This was before her family was able file a missing person’s report and was informed by the police of the discovery.

Moni is charged with one count of murder, with the State claiming he is responsible for killing Mbalo by allegedly suffocating her to death. Mbalo leaves behind two children, aged 3 and 5. Since his first appearance, on July 8, the family and community have called for Moni to remain in custody as they do not want him released on bail. At his last appearance, they protested outside court with posters reading “No bail for Chris Andisile Moni”. [email protected]