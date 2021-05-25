Father finds body of missing one-year-old son in Langa water canal

Cape Town - Ivakele Xolose, who was reported missing on Monday, was found dead by his father this morning in a water canal in Langa about 10 meters away from his home.

The one-year-old, Xolose who weighed 10.2 kgs, from Joe Slovo, was reported missing while wearing a black mickey mouse t-shirt and a pair of black jeans shorts.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said when he was reported as missing at the Bishop Lavis FCS, Langa police members and a group of community members immediately started looking for him.

Ivakele's father, Siyabonga Ngwevela, 39, who found his son's body in the canal, said he was informed on Monday around 3pm that his son went missing.

"At the time of his missing, I was at work. I quickly rushed home, and the community assisted us with the search," he said.

He said they heard that the child was playing with others not far from the canal, and they started to search the canal until 9pm on Monday.

"When we reported to the police, they told us that the officers at the station were not able to assist us, because they were not trained to be divers," said Ngwevela.

He said when he arrived from the police station this morning, he was informed that people who assisted with the search were looking for him.

"I went out looking for them, and I saw them at the scene, standing, as I was coming through the water canal still searching. I saw my child in the water, so I took him out," said Ngwevela.

Van Wyk said an inquest case was opened for further investigation, and that anyone with any information about the incident is kindly requested to contact the investigation officer Detective Constable Carelse on 082 559 4598 or alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

