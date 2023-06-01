Father killed in Lansdowne traffic during freak 'robbery' on his way home

Cape Town - A 50-year-old man was shot and killed while driving home from work. Lansdowne Community policing forum chairperson Rafique Foflonker said Abdulmalic Hendricks was in his silver Mercedes-Benz when three men attacked him on Tuesday afternoon.

“The victim and his son were driving in different vehicles from their place of work in Epping. It seems they were followed until the intersection of Blomvlei Road and Jan Smuts Drive. “The suspects may have jumped out of a vehicle and opened fire at him, fatally wounding him. It’s possible the motive was to rob him. I’m not sure if they took anything from the victim. “It’s not clear how the assailants got away; they might have hijacked a car to get away, but that is still under investigation,” he said.

Abdulmalic Hendricks, 48, was shot and killed on Jan Smuts Drive as he drove home on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Supplied Foflonker said the incident was shocking and scary. “You can’t ever predict these things, they just happen. As the suspects shot at the vehicle, the bullets could have missed and shot more people, and the scene was not that far from schools,” he said. Foflonker told the Cape Argus that shootings on Jan Smuts were becoming alarming.

“Jan Smuts is relatively a safe road, but we have had a couple of murders in the last four years. We had a shooting at the intersection of Turfhall Road, and before that there was the senseless killing of Shahied Omar about a kilometre from Tuesday's shootings. “It is alarming, and this is a lot in that space of time,” he said. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Lansdowne SAPS was investigating a murder and armed robbery case.

“This follows the shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday at about 12.20pm on the corner of Jan Smuts Drive and Blomvlei Avenue, Lansdowne, where a 50-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded. “According to reports, the victim was on his way home when a vehicle stopped in front of him and three occupants jumped out and started shooting at the victim. “He was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash,” he said.