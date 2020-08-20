Fear that reopening public toilets will increase Covid-19 community infections

Cape Town - The reopening of public toilets has led to widespread concerns over the increased spread of Covid-19 within communities. A resident from Khayelitsha, Zukiswa Mbiza, said in her area - Site B, in the VE section - they are using public ablution facilities to relieve themselves. “The big unknown was how infectious viruses were in the toilet and how much of the virus does it take to cause an infection,” Mbinza said. Mayco member for Community Service and Health, Zahid Badroodien, said the majority of public ablutions were open and most of them were serviced by contractors through a tender. There could be some that are closed due to repairs. Badroodien said the toilets are open and the service providers are responsible for cleaning them, including putting sanitary measures in place according to regulations.

“Users must take responsibility for their personal safety, by observing Covid-19 national hygiene recommendations, to mitigate the spread of infection,” he said.

Emma Corder from Industroclean, a manufacturer and supplier of industrial cleaning equipment and products, said when people visit a restroom at a busy public space such as a mall or a restaurant, they would expect that the facility is cleaned properly and fully functional.

Corder said all required health and safety measures must be in place to ensure a safe and hygienic setting, otherwise thousands of people could potentially be exposed to viruses or bacteria, which they could then transport with them as they move around.

“It should never be assumed that hygiene measures, that were in place pre-Covid-19, will still be sufficient. Enhanced cleaning in public toilet areas is required.

“Being vigilant during these times is key to staying safe. I believe that the use of the right products, proper training and equipping of staff, and the public playing their part, will help all of us to stay safe and healthy,” Corder said.

V&A Waterfront spokesperson Donald Kau said its public restrooms have been operational throughout the lockdown.

“Our cleaners ensured that bathrooms were thoroughly cleaned and sanitised. We have also opened all the taps which had been turned off during the water crisis; we have increased our cleaning regime during Covid-19, and the bathrooms within the Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre have full-time cleaning attendants,” he said.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said staff also ensured all surfaces, floors, bathrooms and desks are cleaned thoroughly daily with disinfectant cleaner.

Hammond said toilet-door handles should be cleaned with diluted bleach disinfectant hourly, or at least before and after intervals, and after pupils have been dismissed for the day.

