Fears Cape children vulnerable to predators and Covid-19 over longer school break

Cape Town - As schools closed earlier for the Easter break, children's rights activists are fearing that not only will kids be vulnerable to the coronavirus but also to sexual predators. The province has become notorious for the high number of children killed and raped and school holidays are usually the time when they are most vulnerable. All public schools will close today according to the directive given by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his emergency Cabinet meeting on the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on Sunday. Education researcher Sara Black said schools were a safer space, compared to children left unattended at home, since parents and caregivers would still be required to be at work. “Schools are structured and better supervised and also provide critical services like feeding schemes. This has been raised by several activists as a severe issue with the closure of schools. How will those reliant on school feeding schemes eat?”

However, Black said schools were also a breeding ground for diseases and that social distancing in overcrowded classrooms was practically impossible.

“Covid-19 affects these sub-populations the worst, and children returning home from infected schools in a week's time has the potential to become a massive internal transmission mechanism,” said Black.

“If given sufficient time to spread within school communities, children then become vectors to elderly, HIV-positive and TB-infected adults at home, who are immuno-compromised and extremely vulnerable.”

Black said the dangers at home were present during normal school holidays and social distancing in spaces like townships was also unrealistic.

“At this point, I think the president had no choice but to close schools. But as you already know, it’s not without significant cost, borne most heavily by the most marginalised.”

Molo Songololo director Patric Solomons said the closure of schools and banning of large gatherings were necessary measures to prevent and contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Schools usually provide a safe place for children while parents are at work or looking for work. However, as schools are places where big groups gather, they are also ideal places where Covid-19 can spread and rapidly infect a whole community.”

Solomons said the usual precautions would have to be taken by parents, caregivers and community workers, together with child-protection services, the police and social development agencies to ensure the safety of children during this time.

He urged parents and the broader community to work together to look after each other’s children.

