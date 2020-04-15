Fears of coronavirus killing jobs in SA aviation industry

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - Fears are mounting that the impact of Covid-19 could potentially result in thousands of job losses in the aviation industry. Grant Back, chairperson of the SAA Pilots’ Association, said: “All staff have been placed on leave unless regarded as essential. There are approximately 49 repatriation flights as well as cargo charter flights that will be flown over the next few weeks by SAA. "The pilots and cabin crew have stepped up and volunteered to fly for the airline and to repatriate the passengers and bring much-needed cargo back to South Africa.” In early March, national carrier SAA announced it would cut its workforce using provisions under section 189 of South Africa's labour law. In terms of the section, companies are permitted to downsize workers for operational reasons. A total of 4708 employees - SAA’s permanent members of staff - will be affected. But employees at SAA subsidiaries, including low-cost airline Mango, will largely be unaffected.

“The current plan from the airline, which was developed pre-Covid-19 and called the 'Survival Plan', involves significant scaling down of staff. Interestingly enough, it calls for a significant scaling down of pilots and cabin crew, yet a slight scaling down of management. In our opinion, the same management staff that got SAA into this mess are devising a plan for its recovery,” Back said.

Brian Pearce, chief economist at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said passenger revenue losses for the world’s airlines due to the Covid-19 pandemic of between $252 billion (R4.63trillion)and $314bn (R5.7trillion) were expected.

Zazi Sibanyoni-Mugambi, president of the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), said: “It’s not a good time for cabin crew, they rely on overtime and we have raised this before because the subsidies they receive are extremely low.”

At the moment Sacca is challenging the Section 189s received by staff at SAA.

[email protected]