Fears of serial killer as second body found with hands and feet bound in Kraaifontein Dam

Cape Town – While police in Kraaifontein suspect a serial killer may be stalking the area, community leaders say frustrated residents might be behind the killings of two people whose bodies were dumped in a dam. Yet another body has been discovered by police in a shallow dam close to Nuutgewek farm and adjacent to the Bonqo informal settlement, near Maroela Road in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein.

The victim who is yet to be identified was reportedly found with both hands and feet tied with ropes and wire. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Kraaifontein police are investigating a murder following the discovery of a body on Sunday, September 18, near Nuutgewek farm. “Officers were called to the scene at about 12.30pm, and upon arrival they found the body of an unknown man floating in a dam.

“The recovery of the body required responding officers to acquire the services of the SAPS Provincial Diving unit to retrieve the body.” Swartbooi said the victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. Further inspection indicated that the victim sustained an open wound to his head. “Unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown,” he said.

However, community leaders in Kraaifontein say the motive for the killings is most likely vigilante justice. Wallacedene Development Forum secretary Masilakhe Ngqebe said: “We believe the killings this weekend and last weekend were perpetrated by the same people. “People who were exacting revenge on criminals they fell victim to. The manner in which the people were killed and the place their bodies were found is telling.

“As community leaders, we do not condone these kinds of incidents. When people experience crime, they should approach the police and allow them the opportunity to do their jobs. “We cannot have a society that wants to play the role of judge and executioner,” he said. [email protected]