Fears of spike in cash-in-transit heists

Cape Town – There are fears that incidents of cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies have spiked after a CIT driver was injured when an alleged gang of armed robbers shot him in Bishop Lavis on Tuesday. Cash in Transit Association of South Africa (Citasa) spokesperson Grant Clark said it was concerned at the recent increase, “especially when there was a loss of life”. “I can, however, report that Citasa is working around the clock with all CIT role players and our crime-fighting partners to address the current situation,” Clark said. Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said investigators collected clues after the robbery at 9.20am yesterday. Suspects in a blue VW Polo collided with the CIT vehicle before opening fire at the vehicle. Muridili said the occupants were forced to unlock the vehicle, after which the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“The driver of the security vehicle sustained a gunshot wound and was admitted to hospital. The circumstances are being investigated by the Hawks and the suspects are yet to be arrested,” she said.

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric), said it, too, had noted an increase in CIT robberies since the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Sabric chief executive Nischal Mewalall said despite fears that CIT robberies may be on the rise, there had in fact been a 5% decrease in incidents this year in comparison with January1 to August 12 last year.

However, Mewalall said these robberies had the potential to worsen the economy which was already under severe pressure due to the pandemic.

He said the CIT industry had recently launched Citasa, which would further co-ordinate efforts to counter any violent attacks.

“Citasa will initially comprise the cash-in-transit companies SBV, G4S and Fidelity Cash Solutions, but going forward, other organisations with similar strategic objectives will also be eligible to participate,” Mewalall added.

He said Sabric would also conduct an awareness campaign leading up to the festive season in conjunction with its industry partners.

Anyone with information can contact their nearest police station, Crime Stop at 086 00 10111 or send tip-offs on MySAPS App.

