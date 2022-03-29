Fears over fines along Sea Point Promenade in light of pedestrian-only proposal

Cape Town - Despite an ongoing public participation process on the recreational use of the Sea Point Promenade, the area is already being treated as a pedestrian-only zone, with fines being issued to cyclists. Last month, residents were asked to comment on a proposal to turn the promenade – from Mouille Point to the Pavilion swimming pool – into a pedestrian-only zone, banning cyclists, skateboarders and rollerbladers.

The proposal states that prams, wheelchairs and walkers will be allowed, but that cyclists, skateboarders, and rollerbladers should make use of the sidewalk on the sea side of Beach Road. Further, that no e-bikes, e-scooters or motorised devices should be allowed on the promenade, or on the sidewalk on the sea side of Beach Road. The public is still able to comment until April 10. Mayco member for transport Rob Quintas said nearly 1400 comments have been received to date, and officials will assess these once the public participation process has been concluded and all comments collated.

Green Point resident Gillian Chapman said: “The slightly disconcerting thing for me was seeing cyclists already being fined before submissions closed and decisions were revealed. It made me feel like it was then possibly a foregone conclusion and the public participation process was merely to tick a box.” Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said electric vehicles were fined for driving on the promenade/ sidewalk and pedal cyclists received notices for riding on a sidewalk. Smith said these were all infringements in terms of the National Road Traffic Act and not due to the proposal.

“Sidewalks can be shared by pedestrians and cyclists only once the City has implemented the required road markings and appropriate signage, as set out in the South African Traffic Signs Manual. “The sidewalk along Beach Road is currently for the use of pedestrians only as there are no markings or appropriate signage informing users that it is a shared facility and can be used by cyclists as well,” Smith said. Up Cycles bicycle rental company co-owner Jared Chaitowitz said his staff had alerted him to law enforcement stopping cyclists on the promenade and threatening to issue R300 fines. Riders were also prevented from accessing the promenade.

“Apparently they were supposed to stop people from riding scooters recklessly on the promenade, but they were overzealous and threatened bike riders too. The action has already affected our business. We received a number of phone calls over the last week and weekend, from people who were scared to come and ride, in case they got fined.” [email protected] Cape Argus