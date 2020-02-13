The museum said this week that it would be campaigning for the area to be declared a national heritage site.
District Six Advocacy Group chairperson Tanya Kleinhans said: “We feel that many of these organisations who have purported to speak for District Six have done it for some sort of economic benefit. The museum, of course, has interest that involves ethnic restitution based restorative justice.
“I don’t think it would be granted; there are serious infringements, especially in terms of claims. If you are going to be declaring it a heritage site you are not recognising the rights of the people.”
The museum said it had collected 10 355 signed tags and delivered them to the offices of the South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra), accompanied by a people’s declaration for District Six as a national heritage site.