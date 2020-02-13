Fears that declaring District Six a heritage site could delay area’s redevelopment









Fears are growing that the District Six Museum’s intention to have the area declared a heritage site could jeopardise plans to redevelop the area. Photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Tow - Fears are growing that the District Six Museum’s intention to have the area declared a heritage site could jeopardise plans to redevelop the area. The museum said this week that it would be campaigning for the area to be declared a national heritage site. District Six Advocacy Group chairperson Tanya Kleinhans said: “We feel that many of these organisations who have purported to speak for District Six have done it for some sort of economic benefit. The museum, of course, has interest that involves ethnic restitution based restorative justice. “I don’t think it would be granted; there are serious infringements, especially in terms of claims. If you are going to be declaring it a heritage site you are not recognising the rights of the people.” The museum said it had collected 10 355 signed tags and delivered them to the offices of the South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra), accompanied by a people’s declaration for District Six as a national heritage site.

Acting director for the museum Chrischené Julius said the museum approached the application process as one which would not only protect the physical borders of District Six, but one which would focus far more on the protection of its “spirit of place” - its intangible heritage.

“As part of it’s application, the museum acknowledged that the restitution process should proceed as planned, and that there are many stakeholders who have ownership of the site. At the same time, the tangible, remaining historic landmarks in District Six should be protected.

“We have tried to assure critics that the nature of the declaration is not to prevent forward motion into the restitution process. At the same time, protection needs to highlight that the site is not open for gentrification as has happened on the edges of the site,” Julius said.

Sahra manager for the built environment unit Ben Mwasinga said: “A heritage protection for any site does not mean that you can’t develop, it only means that you have to develop according to the heritage sensitivity. The issue of land restitution in District Six is extremely sensitive. It would be a complicated process given the restitution process is currently under way.”

District Six Beneficiary Trust chairperson Anwar Nagiah has welcomed the museums proposal. “It’s been long and historic in the making since we have been dismembered by our communities and chased to the wastelands of the Cape Flats.”

