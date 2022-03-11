Feeding scheme: Alcardo Andrews Foundation takes defiant stand against ward councillor

Cape Town - After four years of attempts to negotiate with the City and ward councillor Antonio Van der Rheede for the use of a field in Hanover Park, the Alcardo Andrews Foundation (AAF) decided to move their feeding container to the space, but have now been told to remove it. This followed a meeting in February between Hanover Park community leaders and the City to address the councillor’s alleged misconduct, bullying tactics, dereliction of duty, gender-based violence, non-service delivery and many other allegations over the past five to seven years.

Van der Rheede said the law must take its course regarding the illegal placement of the container on City land, and said he had answered the “baseless allegations” in the past, and that they had no merit. “Officers spoke to the owner of the container and she confirmed she had no permission to place the container at the site,” City Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said. Community members said that instead of supporting certain NPOs that were actively working to better the community, Van der Rheede had allegedly duplicated their programmes and made them his own.

AAF spokesperson Lesley Wyngaard said they did not see the need to move the container, as previously they had been told that there were plans for the field. However, during the five years they had applied to use the land, no services had been installed and there was no occupancy of the field. “We want to observe the law, but as long as there is no movement on the field I don’t see the problem in us having our food and soup kitchen there. There are so many families and people going hungry who need us, so if we stop this, where are those people going to go? We serve up to 1 000 meals a day,” said Wyngaard. Jesmina Stemmet, one of AAF’s partners, a community member and project manager for crime prevention and youth development NPO YISS, said the container was used as a safe space to sit, to collect resumes and have programmes for the youth who could not walk to their organisations in other areas.

Wyngaard said the container would be used today for a mass prayer march at 10am in which women in the community and other concerned citizens would be taking a stand against the massive problems of gender-based and gang violence. The Alcardo Andrews Foundation said through the support of Unthando SA and their partners, they were able to purchase a container which serves as our kitchen, they previously housed their kitchen within a church ground but for four years they applied and tried negotiating with the City and the ward councillor for space but at every attempt, doors closed on them. | Lesley Wyngaard [email protected] Cape Argus