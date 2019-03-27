STEPPING OUT: The People’s Centre in Manenberg, a beneficiary of the Cape Town Big Walk. Picture: Tracey Adams/ANA/African News Agency

Cape Town - The Manenberg People’s Centre feeds about 200 people a day with its various feeding schemes, and providing for the community is no easy feat. This year, the centre has been selected as one of the beneficiaries for the Wholesun Bread Cape Town Big Walk presented by Double “O”, which takes place on April7.

The Manenberg People’s Centre was established in 1986 as an apolitical organisation. Its primary aim was to raise the necessary funds to build a centre that would meet the needs of the community.

“We feel very excited to be a beneficiary because it’s going to benefit one of our programmes that we need money for, and that is our community feeding scheme,” said centre manager Christine Jansen.

“We get a set amount of ingredients, but we’re not getting money. We’re getting ingredients, so the money that will come in from the Big Walk will help us add to the menu.

“We need to make a nutritious meal and make the food as if it’s for your own home. I always say that if we can’t make the food, then they can’t eat the food.”

Jansen added they had even been going out into the community to get people to join the Big Walk.

“We’re trying to inform the community and we’re getting people to sign up. The Big Walk helps people see the impact of their efforts, and in turn they get to see how they help the community,” Jansen said.

She stressed that people didn't necessarily have to make donations, but could instead give their time.

“We have another feeding scheme, aside from the one for the unemployed, and we have a teen and parent programme where they discuss their problems, and we have a support group for the mentally stressed.

“We would love to have people come spend time with those in the centre and share their expertise.”

The Big Walk includes a 10km walk, 5km walk, and a new addition to the event, an 8km fun run. The route finishes at the Green Point track with live entertainment, food stalls and a prize-giving.

Bring your ID and proof of entry with your five-digit number to the registration point.

To help the Manenberg People’s Centre, contact Christine at 0730507483.

Tickets can be bought at Webtickets.

[email protected]