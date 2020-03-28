Feeding vulnerable Cape children during Covid-19 lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - Winemaker Carmen Stevens, through her foundation, has organised a food distribution drive in the city’s vulnerable communities for children to access nutritious meals. Carmen Stevens, a winemaker by profession, founded the NPO five years ago to combat the growing need for food security in underprivileged communities. With the help of five other Good Samaritans, she approached her company, along with the Peninsula Feeding Scheme, to contact schools in vulnerable communities and distribute food. Feeding at least 6000 schoolchildren twice a day nutritious meals, Stevens has worked all over the province, from the Winelands to communities like Belhar and Lotus River. “We noted that the performance of learners who we fed improved, and according to their respective educators, they now attend school more regularly and are more attentive in class,” said Stevens.

In light of the Covid-19 lockdown, the foundation will be distributing porridge packets to children in various communities to ensure they have something of substance to eat.

Working with local schools, the NPO will provide each learner with a packet of porridge that will sustain the child with at least 20 nutritious meals.

On Wednesday, the organisation donated food to Buck Road Primary in Lotus River, Dr Van der Ross Primary in Belhar and Groenheuwel Primary in Paarl, as well as to the Klapmuts community.

Stevens said that she was looking forward to providing more than 6000 pupils with nutritious food during this difficult time.

She added that the organisation’s efforts to protect vulnerable children were more than just a way for her to give back.

“The nutritious porridge we’ll be giving the learners was approved by a group of dietitians and will see to keeping the children fit and their immune systems strong, in turn, hopefully assisting their bodies to fight off Covid-19,” said Stevens.

The organisation is also known for the establishment of veggie gardens at Dr Van der Ross Primary and at Magnolia Primary in Paarl.

[email protected]