Cape Town - Feenix, a crowdfunding organisation, wants to assist students who are struggling with tuition. Feenix’s chief operations officer Leana de Beer said South Africans were becoming more involved in charitable acts, by giving back to communities and non-profit organisations.

“The annual SA Giving Report by the Charities Aid Foundation for Southern Africa revealed that close to 90% of people in the country took part in charitable activities in 2018.

“As we celebrate (Nelson) Mandela’s legacy, I can’t think of a better way to give back to communities than to make it possible for young students to complete their degrees.

“We believe that access to education should not be dependent on wealth. The tertiary education funding crisis that resulted in the #FeesMustFall movement highlighted the importance of education and the barriers that prevent access to it,” De Beer added.

Boitumelo Moloto, 25, an industrial engineer, has been a Feenix donor since February, and has been consistent with her contribution of more than R500 every month.

Moloto said while many South Africans may want to join a cause such as funding someone’s education, there are certain barriers which could prevent them from doing so.

“There’s the rising cost of living. We all have to cut costs somewhere,” Moloto said.

She said donating to a platform like this has many benefits.

“Funders qualify for a tax benefit Section 18 certificate for individuals. The benefit for me, is nation-building,” Moloto added.

