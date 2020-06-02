Few Cape mosques plan to reopen during level 3 lockdown

Cape Town - Armed with faith and caution, Muslims in Grassy Park will this week return to the Rondevlei mosque as permitted under government regulations aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19. Most mosques across Cape Town are to remain closed for another month though, after president Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that places of worship would be allowed to open from June 1. The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has recommended that mosques remain closed for another month. The MJC said after “due consultation with medical professionals the Western Cape remains the epicentre of the pandemic in South Africa and to date has the largest percentage of infections and deaths due to Covid-19”. “Medical professionals who are working on the front lines and who are analysing the progression of the infection in Western Cape predict that the peak will be reached end June, after which they predict the level of infection to be maintained for a sustained period before sloping downward,” it added. We recommend that mosques delay opening their doors for congregational prayers for at least another month.”

It said mosques that decide to open, as allowed by law under level3 lockdown regulations, should “do so with the full knowledge that they can comply with the safety regulations that will be made available by government”.

Lockdown regulations stipulate that 50 people only may gather at a place of worship and must keep a 1.5m distance between each person and the next. Hand sanitisation is compulsory at the entrance of places of worship and everyone must wear a mask.

Committees from Cape Town mosques have confirmed they would remain closed. They include the Zeenat-ul Islam mosque in District Six, the Claremont Main Road mosque, mosques in Bo-Kaap, and the Heideveld mosque.

Rondevlei mosque committee chairperson Shabeer Ebrahim said they would open their doors for Jumuah, the weekly Friday prayers, for now.

“This is trial and error. We will evaluate our situation,” said Ebrahim. People need to send a WhatsApp message to say they will attend. A list will be at the door to avoid gatecrashing.”

Grassy Park resident Gamedoen Booley said they wanted to return to congregational prayers. Mosques have been closed since the start of lockdown and the month of Ramadaan.

“We will take all precautions. We don’t know where the virus is coming from. It could be from anyone coming to the mosque. Someone might not be sick but he has the virus on him. That makes it difficult,” said Booley.

Another resident, Janodien Emandien, said they were “taking a risk”.

“We have 43 people in our area who have the virus. It’s a big risk. But I want to go back to the mosque,” he said.