FF+ says no prominent members leaving the party, despite at least five resignations

Cape Town - The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) has disputed claims that prominent members are leaving the party, after at least five of its members, including advocate Lennit Max, recently tendered their resignations ahead of the May 29 national and provincial elections. Quinten Chordnum, who on May 10 resigned from the party, said he made a conscious decision guided by principles and values to resign.

He said over time, he has become disheartened and concerned by the “methods employed by the party in public discourse”, particularly in its approach to appealing to different cultures. “While the party’s mission may ostensibly include certain minority groups, the overarching message conveyed by its constitution paints a different picture – one where the benefits of the party’s actions are ultimately geared towards the Afrikaner community alone,” said Chordnum. He said he has found himself unable to continue aligning with a political entity that contradicts his core beliefs and perpetuates a narrative that excludes and marginalises others.

Anco Barker also resigned from the party. She is a former DA councillor in Mossel Bay who joined the FF+ in June last year. She said the constitution of the FF+ caters exclusively to the Afrikaner community. “While the FF+ acknowledges the triune God, certain sections of its constitution contradict this principle. Sections 18.3.2.2 and 18.3.2.3 promote Afrikaner national unity and self-determination, reminiscent of apartheid-era governance which I vehemently oppose. “As a white South African female, some may deem me a traitor. Yet, I urge you to embrace the will of God, letting go of judgement and the nostalgia for an apartheid past that was unequivocally wrong and ungodly.”

Max said the FF+’s political rhetoric and party manifestos do not necessarily represent their constitutional principles and can be misleading. “The FF+’s constitution focuses exclusively on advancing Afrikaner interests, as it makes no provision for the protection and advancement of the rights of any other community.” Other members who resigned are Louis Arendse and Errol Solomons.