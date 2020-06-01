Financial relief for SA tour guides hard hit during lockdown

Cape Town - Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has announced a glimmer of hope for the tourism industry which has been severely affected by the nationwide lockdown. Kubayi-Ngubane has set aside R30 million for tour guides which will provide financial relief over two to three months. “Following my meeting with tour guides in which they expressed their plight and how the various governmental relief initiatives have neglected them, I went back to the department and had a discussion about what can be done to assist this sub-sector. It is dominated by freelancers and independent contractors with no job security and for this reason the government relief schemes, including the tourism relief fund, did not cover them,” she said. The beneficiaries of this scheme would include tour guides who are registered with the registrar in terms of the Tourism Act, tour guides who are not employed by any company, and those who have not formed their own companies, which means that they are freelancers or independent contractors without job security. “As they also prepare themselves for the sector reopening, they too would be required to adhere to the necessary protocols for containment of the spread of the virus. In this regard, we shall also be making further provisions to ensure that they also receive personal protective equipment.

"We trust that this support, will go some way in providing relief to the tourist guides,” Kubayi-Ngubane said.

The scheme is in addition to the R200 million the department has allocated towards small businesses in the sector that risk going under as a result of the lockdown. This, despite the Tourism Relief Fund being at the forefront of a legal battle against the government from AfriForum and Solidarity.

The lobby group and union approached the courts, arguing that the BBBEE codes which have been cited as a requirement for businesses to qualify for the fund were "racist and discriminatory" towards white-owned businesses.

Applications for the fund closed last night. To date, more than 6 000 completed applications for grant assistance have been received from across the country. The bulk of the applications were from businesses that provide accommodation services (2495), followed by hospitality (1825), travel-related services (1780) and other (662).

“Tourism services support other economic sectors. As parts of the economy are opening up, the tourism activities that are supportive have to reopen. As some strategic sectors of the economy will need to operate during lockdown, such sectors will need tourism services, even before the sector is fully opened for leisure. This includes key elements that would facilitate travel of persons for permitted purposes,” she said.

Kubayi-Ngubane announced that under level 3 lockdown some parts of the tourism sector will open up, providing a much-needed boost for the economy and for tour operators who have been without income since the end of March.

Among the activities which will be permitted from today are hunting, game drives and hiking.

