Fire at Cape Gate hospital a case of suspected arson

Cape Town – A fire that broke out at a Cape Town hospital has been declared a case of suspected arson. Firefighters on Monday night managed to first contain the fire at the Cape Gate hospital, and later to extinguish it and clear the smoke-logged areas, authorities said. City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said his office had been inundated with calls about the incident. Fire and rescue services had received an emergency call at 8pm, and teams from Kraaifontein, Durbanville, Brackenfell and Bellville rushed to the scene. The first floor of that section of the hospital was evacuated and two people were treated for smoke inhalation, Carelse said.

“The fire has been contained,” he said, adding a fire safety inspector had been requested to ascertain its cause.

Carelse said flames which were visible in video footage making the rounds on social media were two water tanks on the side of the hospital building that were also burning.

On Tuesday, provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed a case of arson was being investigated.

“Brackenfell police are investigating an arson case after a fire last night at a hospital in Brackenfell. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation,” Van Wyk said.

Hospital officials were not reachable for comment.

African News Agency (ANA)