Bookmark article to read later
Monday, June 10, 2024

Fire at Nova Feeds in Malmesbury ‘extinguished’ with three ‘seriously’ injured

The fire at Nova Feeds ion Bokomo Way, Malmesbury, which has reportedly left three people, has been “extinguished”. Picture: Supplied

Published 3h ago

Cape Town - THE fire at Nova Feeds on Bokomo Way, Malmesbury, which has reportedly left three people injured, has been “extinguished” says a spokesperson for the Swartland Municipality.

The Swartland Municipality's Fire and Rescue services responded to an incident in the region of Nova Feeds on Monday afternoon.

According to the company’s website, their feed mills are located nationally, with two factories in the Western Cape, on the Malmesbury site, a mill in George, Southern Cape, Olifantskop in the Eastern Cape and in Pretoria, Gauteng.Their five feed mills have a total production capacity of approximately 62 500 tons per month (2017: 60 000 tons).

A video snippet of the incident showed a plume of smoke emanating from what appears to be one of the grain silos at Nova Feeds.

A video snippet of the incident shows a plume of smoke emanating from what appears to be one of the grain silos at Nova Feeds. Picture: Screengrab

Another image from the incident also shows fire and rescue services on the scene.

Spokesperson for Swartland Municipality Mart-Marie Haasbroek: “We can confirm an incident in the region of Nova Feeds on Bokomo Way, Malmesbury. Fire and rescue services responded.

“According to information received, three people have been seriously injured and are receiving treatment, unconfirmed one at Tygerberg Burn Unit and two at Swartland Hospital.

“The fire on site has been extinguished and our teams are double checking for any flare ups before finishing and withdrawing from site,” Haasbroek said.

The company, Quantum Food, and the Western Cape Department of Health have yet to comment.

Cape Argus

