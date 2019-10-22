Cape Town - At least two people were killed in a fire that broke out at the Vygieskraal informal settlement in Athlone on Monday.
Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said he was notified about the fire at about 3.15pm.
At least 325 informal settlements were destroyed and 1 200 people displaced.
“Twelve fire fighting appliances, a rescue vehicle, specialised vehicle and 48 staff members were dispatched to the scene,” said Carelse.
“Two people were burnt beyond recognition and one person was treated for smoke inhalation and rushed to a hospital.