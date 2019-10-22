At least two people were killed in a fire that broke out at the Vygieskraal informal settlement in Athlone on Monday. Picture: City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services/Supplied

Cape Town - At least two people were killed in a fire that broke out at the Vygieskraal informal settlement in Athlone on Monday.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said he was notified about the fire at about 3.15pm. 

At least 325 informal settlements were destroyed and 1 200 people displaced.

“Twelve fire fighting appliances, a rescue vehicle, specialised vehicle and 48 staff members were dispatched to the scene,” said Carelse.

“Two people were burnt beyond recognition and one person was treated for smoke inhalation and rushed to a hospital. 

"The fire was contained at about 7.30 this evening and completely extinguished at around 10pm.”

Carelse said the Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRM) assessed the area last night which gave them an indication of the fire’s devastation. On Tuesday morning, the DRM team said that they were still busy with assessments, and would provide feedback at a later stage.

ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said he denounced the unbearable and inhumane conditions under which people were living in informal settlements throughout the Western Cape.

“We are sad and very angry about the loss of life and the destruction of dwellings. We want to express our solidarity with the people affected,” he said.

Gift of the Givers, stepped into action last night, donating hot meals, coffee and bottled water to resident and firefighters at the scene. The NGO also donated blankets, nappies and sanitary pads.

Tents, blankets, mattresses, building material, hygiene packs, non-perishable food, stationery, new clothing, linen, towels, cooking and eating utensils are priority replacement items that will go a long way to ease the material loss of a people who have to deal with the psychological, emotional and traumatic aspects of this disaster. 

Corporate and public contributions most welcome.

Cash into Gift of the Givers, Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg - Account number 052137228, Branch Code 057525. Ref. Die Vlei Fire. 

