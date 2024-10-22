Fire leaves 90 homeless in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - A fire that ravaged Taiwan informal settlement in Site C, Khayelitsha, has left at least 90 people destitute. The blaze broke out Sunday evening, destroying around 40 structures in the area.

Linda Nyinga, 37, one of the affected residents, expressed her confusion about how the fire started, saying they were unable to salvage anything. “The fire came from my sister’s room, and I don’t know what the cause was. I have lost everything, my children’s school clothes as well as their books,” she said. “My children need school clothes because they still have to go to school.”

The mother of three said they could only watch helplessly as their belongings were consumed by the flames. Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City’s Fire and Rescue Service, said 50 personnel were deployed to combat the fire. “A total of 11 firefighting resources attended to the scene from several fire stations with more than 50 firefighters to contain the blaze.

“Just after 9pm, the fire was extinguished, and initial estimates are that a total of more than 40 informal structures were destroyed, which left 90 persons displaced,” he said. Despite strong winds that worsened the fire, Carelse said there were no reported injuries, and the cause remains under investigation. Many residents, including Nyinga, are receiving support from humanitarian organisations such as Gift of the Givers.

Ali Sablay, project manager at Gift of the Givers, said they responded swiftly to the blaze. “Our team is on site. We will be there for the next three to five days. “We will be providing emergency or immediate humanitarian relief in terms of hot meals, blankets, personal hygiene care packs, baby care packs and clothing,” he said.