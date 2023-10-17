Fire on cargo vessel Batavia Express at the Cape Town harbour

Cape Town - Firefighting crews were called in once again to respond to a fire aboard a bulk cargo vessel at the Cape Town harbour. Plumes of smoke emanated from the Batavia Express on Sunday, reportedly visible since Saturday.

City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the service, SMIT Salvage and a fire crew from the Netherlands assisted the company in removing eucalyptus paper bales from the cargo hull. “The damaged products were first extinguished at quay side and then transported to Vissershok landfill site. The salvaged cargo was first inspected and then transported to Paarden Island to a facility for temporary storage,” Carelse said. He said the operation was initiated on Saturday and is expected to be completed on Friday.

“At this stage, the incident is under control and assistance from the City’s Fire and Rescue Service (several crews) will be provided until such time the vessel leaves the harbour.” A query on the incident was sent to the police and redirected to the City’s Fire and Rescue Service. This was not the first time a fire has been reported on the bulk wood chips carrier vessel. Just last month, a fire broke out while sailing west of Cape Town, en route from Brazil to China.

The ship reportedly had to interrupt its voyage and made its way to Cape Town harbour where it was berthed on September 20, and the fire was reportedly completely extinguished by September 22. At the time, Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said the fire had been located in the hull of the ship and the captain sealed the compartment. Since the fire was not under control, the ship was refused entry and remained anchored in the bay. Smith said the City’s Fire and Rescue Service responded by assembling a 10-person crew, basic firefighting gear, breathing apparatus and thermal imaging cameras, and then ferried it to the burning vessel.