Fire Prevention Week: City of Cape Town launches online fire safety video

Cape Town - In commemoration of Fire Prevention Week, the City’s Fire and Rescue Services has launched a household fire safety video series on social media platforms.

The department has taken to social media to warn and alert Cape Town residents about the dangers of fires and to share prevention methods and tips on how to control small fires while waiting for assistance.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: “During fire prevention week, local fire crews usually engage hundreds of communities through safety and awareness outreach events annually.

However, with Covid-19 safety regulations, the department decided to take a different and unique approach to raise awareness about household fires and prevention methods.

“This year, we are running a fire safety video series across our social media platforms, demonstrating safety tips and handy hints to prevent and control fires.