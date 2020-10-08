Fire Prevention Week: City of Cape Town launches online fire safety video
Cape Town - In commemoration of Fire Prevention Week, the City’s Fire and Rescue Services has launched a household fire safety video series on social media platforms.
The department has taken to social media to warn and alert Cape Town residents about the dangers of fires and to share prevention methods and tips on how to control small fires while waiting for assistance.
Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: “During fire prevention week, local fire crews usually engage hundreds of communities through safety and awareness outreach events annually.
However, with Covid-19 safety regulations, the department decided to take a different and unique approach to raise awareness about household fires and prevention methods.
“This year, we are running a fire safety video series across our social media platforms, demonstrating safety tips and handy hints to prevent and control fires.
“The department has also continued to engage with communities with regard to fire safety education.”
Fire safety is in the spotlight, in the lead up to Fire Prevention Week (4 – 10 October 2020). Our firefighters explain...Posted by City of Cape Town on Monday, September 28, 2020
Last month, the City’s Fire and Rescue Services attended to 275 house fires, including formal and informal housing. Nine adults and three children died.
The department said it was working hard to ensure a positive outcome from the Safety and Security’s announcement, and would allocate 50% of its budget towards acquiring additional vehicles and replacement vehicles.
Cape Argus