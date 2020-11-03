Fire rages through Dunoon leaving 139 people destitute

Cape Town - A fire in a township in Cape Town left 139 people destitute by Tuesday. The fire, which ripped through Dumani Street in Dunoon on Monday evening, affected more than 40 households. In a statement released on Tuesday, the City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said fire crews were alerted to the call of numerous informal structures alight in the area just before 9.30pm. Carelse said fire crews were escorted by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) to the scene. “We had 11 firefighting appliances and 45 staff members on scene.

“Firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the fire just after 12.07am and no injuries were reported,” Carelse said.

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said the blaze raised fear in the community as residents were just about getting their lives back on track after disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have struggled so much during this time and now for so many families to lose their homes just makes matters worse.

“We hope these families will receive assistance from the City of Cape Town,” the resident said.

City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said the fire which raged through the street destroyed 42 structures and affected almost 140 people.

“No emergency sheltering was activated. Residents are staying with family and friends. The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has been informed to provide humanitarian assistance,” Powell said.

She added that the City’s departments were on scene to assist the affected residents.

African News Agency (ANA)