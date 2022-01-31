Fire season: More blazes break out around Cape Town over the weekend

Cape Town - This weekend proved to be particularly eventful for Western Cape firefighters as two vegetation fires broke out on Saturday above Philip Kgosana Drive and at Strand Street Quarry. Fire and rescue services were able to contain the blazes after two helicopters water-bombed the area.

Table Mountain National Park fire manager Philip Prins said the two fires were reported at more or less the same time, at about 11.35am on Saturday. “(Table Mountain National Park) resources responded from Newlands and Kloofnek to attend to the Philip Kgosana Drive wildfire. City resources responded to both fires. The fire was burning in the old pine stand immediately above Philip Kgosana Drive, just past Hospital Bend,” said Prins. Prins said the south-easterly wind had pushed the fire down on to Philip Kgosana Drive, but it spread very slowly because of the surrounding young veld, which was burnt during last year's fire.

“City fire and rescue services decided to dispatch two helicopters and a spotter plane to assist firefighters and reduce the amount of smoke on the road,” said Prins. Cape Town's fire and rescue service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said the fire was extinguished at 5.14pm, and its crew from Salt River went back at 7.33pm to sort out a few hot spots, which were extinguished at 8.14pm on Saturday. The causes of the fires were unknown, and there was no damage to property or infrastructure.

”I would like to urge residents and visitors to the city to report any emergency or fire incident via 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone. “Everyone should be aware of the weather conditions – dry, windy and hot weather are conducive to runaway fires during the summer season,” said Carelse. The province’s disaster management centre spokesperson, Wouter Kriel, said this fire season was not unusually busier than other seasons, but it had started to pick up over the last week and they expected a later end to the season owing to the high winter rainfall.