Firefighters from George Municipality equipped for hazardous encounters

Cape Town - George Municipality's fire department has acquired a mobile decontamination unit and a hazardous materials suit to support its handling of hazardous materials at the scene of vehicle accidents and factory chemical spills. Municipality spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose said: “The new equipment has the added benefit of protecting firefighters in the unknown possible contaminate situations that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic may be associated with.” George fire chief Neels Barnard said: “The George fire department is often the first responder to vehicle accidents in which trucks had spilt dangerous contents. “The hazmat suit encapsulates the staff member completely and has its own oxygen supply to protect from dangerous fumes and chemicals. "This allows the firefighter to enter dangerous or poisonous atmospheres.

“The decontamination unit is mobile and can be set up in the field to decontaminate personnel attending to the scene, at the scene, which increases the safety of everyone at the site and reduces the chances of transference,” said Barnard.

“The types of fires and incidents handled in the George municipal area are becoming increasingly diverse as the region grows and more types of businesses settle or pass through here.

George Fire chief Neels Barnard tests the new hazardous materials suit that was obtained for the response to chemical spills and the increasingly diverse chemical hazards environment.

"The George Municipality is committed to protecting its personnel and citizens and believe that the acquiring of this equipment will ultimately protect and save lives and property,” said Barnard.

“Incidents such as last month’s fire at the Astron Energy refinery in Milnerton and last year’s explosion of a gas tanker in the centre of Worcester have highlighted the risk of chemical accidents and of vehicles carrying dangerous substances en route through towns and cities.

“Often traffic officers and law-enforcement officers are first respondents on a scene of these types of incidents and deal with the vehicles that transport these materials.

“As a result, last year the George fire brigade took the initiative to roll out hazardous material awareness training to the rest of the George Municipality protection services directorate staff as first responders and technical staff in the other directorates,” said Barnard.

