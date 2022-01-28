Firefighting costs soars as the Cape Winelands Municipality attends to 75 fires in 7 days

Cape Town - While the Cape Winelands District Municipality (CWDM) is still to calculate the costs related to its fire-fighting efforts this summer, the Western Cape Department of Disaster Management says it has spent well over R10 million helping various municipalities across the province put out fires. In a statement, the office of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning’s Anton Bredell said that a status report by the DMC on the current fire season indicated that by the end of this month it would have assisted in at least 14 major wildfires and dozens of smaller fires spending R10.168m.

“The province works closely with municipalities, who also contribute accordingly towards these operations. What many people do not realise is that there are often several fires that need attending to simultaneously,” said Bredell. He said that the Kleinmond fire has to date been the most prominent, causing damage to more than 5 300 hectares of land. “During the week of January 17 to 23, 13 major wildfires and several smaller wildfires were reported in local and district municipalities throughout the province. Costs include the operation of 24 aerial units, ranging from spotter planes, at R4 000 an hour, to the large Black Hawk helicopter at a cost of R78 000 an hour."

Meanwhile, in the CWDM, fire services have finally managed to successfully extinguish all active fires in the mountainous region after weeks of battling to bring the runaway fires under control. The municipality said between January 19 and 25 it responded to at least 75 fires, seven of which caused great concern as they had the potential to cause extensive damage to livelihood or property. CWDM chief fire officer Wayne Josias said: “While we applaud the incredible achievement of our fire teams under difficult circumstances, through excellent planning of finite resources, achieved our primary goal is the prevention of loss of life and livelihood.