Firefighting crews battling mountain slope blaze in Simon’s Town

Cape Town - Several firefighting crews are trying to contain a fire near Castle Rock in Simon’s Town. Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) said that it had dispatched crews and aerial resources on Tuesday morning.

“Table Mountain National Park has dispatched contracted crews from NCC Environmental Services, Working on Fire and Volunteer Wildfire Services to a fire near Castle Rock, Simon’s Town. “City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, as well as aerial resources, are on scene.” TMNP said it would provide updates later.

Volunteer Wildfire Services said it was on the scene. The City’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, shed more light on the situation. Carelse said an emergency call was received just after 7am today, of mountain slopes alight in Simon’s Town.