Firefighting crews battling mountain slope blaze in Simon’s Town

The City’s Fire and Rescue Services said the emergency call was received just after 7am today. Picture: SANParks

Published 3h ago

Cape Town - Several firefighting crews are trying to contain a fire near Castle Rock in Simon’s Town.

Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) said that it had dispatched crews and aerial resources on Tuesday morning.

“Table Mountain National Park has dispatched contracted crews from NCC Environmental Services, Working on Fire and Volunteer Wildfire Services to a fire near Castle Rock, Simon’s Town.

“City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, as well as aerial resources, are on scene.”

TMNP said it would provide updates later.

Volunteer Wildfire Services said it was on the scene.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, shed more light on the situation.

Carelse said an emergency call was received just after 7am today, of mountain slopes alight in Simon’s Town.

“Several City fire crews are on site, with a total of eight firefighting resources and nearly 30 staff members, along with crews from TMNP and NCC.

“At this stage, two choppers are water bombing the area as the fire is being fanned by a mild South Easter up Miller’s Point.

“This is a fluid situation and at this stage, no property is in danger,” he said.

