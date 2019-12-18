The Bellville Trans Women Health Centre is a partnership between the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI), Western Cape Ministry of Health, USAID/Southern Africa and trans and gender-diverse activists and trans-led organisations that have pioneered services for the trans community including advocating for inclusive health-care services.
HIV prevention, care and treatment form part of a comprehensive, gender-affirming health-care package, as well as a full primary health-care package.
According to Naomi Hill, Wits RHI programme leader, 73% of trans women had been treated with less respect in medical institutions because of their gender identity, 48% had been insulted in health facilities and 40% had been denied health care.
“Also, the prevalence of HIV among transgender women in SA is 46%, which makes them a key population to reach the 90-90-90 HIV goal,” said Hill.