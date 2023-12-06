First of three weed harvesting boats for Zandvlei, named Cape Shoveler, unveiled

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has delivered a new specialised weed harvesting boat for Zandvlei in a major boost for the environmental management of this waterbody. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis christened the vessel, named the Cape Shoveler, with the traditional breaking of champagne across its bow ahead of its maiden voyage on 5 December.

This is the first of three new specialised vessels that the City will deliver by the end of 2025. Rietvlei’s weed harvester delivery is set for February 2024, with a second vessel for Zandvlei scheduled for 2024/25. A weed harvester is a specialised vessel with blades underneath for the cutting of weeds. It is equipped to cut, gather, and remove weeds that would otherwise take over the vlei. In Zandvlei in particular, a weed harvester is used to cut pondweeds and also to remove algae build-up. This not only improves the environmental health of the wetland, but makes the vlei more navigable and safer for watercrafts and all of the communities who use this vlei.

Following a public naming process, Zandvlei’s new weed harvester has been named ‘the Cape Shoveler’, after a local waterfowl species with a spatula-shaped bill. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis christened the vessel, named the Cape Shoveler, with the traditional breaking of champagne across its bow ahead of its maiden voyage on 5 December. Picture: Supplied Mayor Hill-Lewis said that the weed harvester is a game changer for boosting the environmental health of Zandvlei, and he is pleased that it has been delivered on time. “This vessel will play a critical role in improving water quality over time, and we know that when the environment works, the economy works to the benefit of all those who live, work, and play around Cape Town’s recreational vleis.

“Today is an important milestone towards our vision of cleaner, environmentally healthy waterways,” said Hill-Lewis. Mayco Member for Corporate Services, Theresa Uys said: “To ensure on-time delivery, the City’s Fleet Management Department has closely monitored the production of this highly specialised vessel, which was proudly manufactured right here in Cape Town.” Historically, weed harvesting at Zandvlei has focused on the macrophyte Stuckenia pectinata or Sago pondweed.