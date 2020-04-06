First round of mass screenings sees 1400 assessed for Covid-19 in Western Cape

Cape Town - More than 1 400 people were seen by health professionals in the province during the first round of mass community screenings for coronavirus (Covid-19) over the weekend. Provincial Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete said a total of 110 healthcare workers were deployed for these sessions, including 70 community health workers. “We had a dry run in Happy Valley (Blackheath) and Ilitha Park (Khayelitsha) on Saturday. The teams screened 1492 people, and 45 swabs were sent to the laboratory. Results awaited,” said Cloete. So far, 5400 fieldworkers have been trained and would be deployed across the country. For screenings, healthcare workers will question residents on their current health status and, depending on the answers, they may have to be tested for Covid-19. A swab will be taken of the fluid at the back of the nose and at the back of the throat, which will be sent to laboratories for testing.

Premier Alan Winde said the department had identified seven key areas where the screenings would be conducted, starting with Happy Valley and Ilitha Park.

The next round will continue for the rest of the week in Khayelitsha: Town2 (today); Western: Bo-Kaap (tomorrow); Tygerberg: Bishop Lavis (today); Klipfontein: Philippi (today); Kwanonqaba, Mossel Bay (today) and Mbekweni, Cape Winelands (today).

He said in some areas, loud hailing operations had already begun to alert residents.

Winde said community healthcare workers would be identifiable by their uniforms and ID cards. He urged residents to welcome them and co-operate, but cautioned residents to first request their credentials before allowing the screening to take place.

Deputy director for communications in the provincial Health Department, Mark van der Heever, said: “Community participation exceeded expectations, which is good, as we all need to work together to stop the spread. Clearer details will be released tomorrow as part of MEC (Dr Nomafrench) Mbombo’s visit to Paarl’s community screening.”

Meanwhile, Shoprite Group will implement daily temperature testing and establish mobile clinics for their employees. In a statement, the group said the additional measures were implemented to ensure the safety of employees as well as to make sure all stores remain virus free. Daily temperature testing will take place before the start of shift for employees. Employees with high temperatures will be taken to the mobile clinic for consultation and if necessary, further testing.

Last week, employees were given plastic face shields that are sanitised every hour, and surfaces as well as their hands are sanitised regularly.

