First state witness in murder of Brian Wainstein dubbed the ‘Steroid King’ takes the stand

Cape Town - The business dealings of slain “Steroid King” Brian Wainstein have been laid bare in the Western Cape High Court, as his former bodyguard took the stand yesterday. The State witness, who may not be named, told Judge Vincent Saldanha about the events that led up to Wainstein’s murder amid the underworld murder trial against controversial businessman Mark Lifman and alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen.

The duo, along with several others, face a plethora of charges linked to alleged underworld battles for the control of nightclubs. They have been charged with the murder of Wainstein, who was gunned down in his Constantia home in August 2017. The State’s case is that Wainstein and Lifman had allegedly clashed over property deals and a plan was hatched to have Wainstein murdered along with the help of 27s gang members. The State witness told the court he was originally from Johannesburg and moved to Cape Town in 2015 to work alongside a relative as he had found himself struggling financially.

He was then introduced to Lifman’s co-accused, Sam Farquharson, who introduced him to Wainstein, saying he needed protection, he testified. “We knew there was a threat from Lifman.” The witness said Wainstein, also wanted by Interpol, had a reputation that he was well aware of before agreeing to work with him.