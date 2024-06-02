First time voters share voting experience

Cape Town - Thirty years ago, millions of South Africans queued for hours to cast their vote for the very first time in the country’s first democratic elections. Thirty years later, young people turned up in their numbers to uphold this right and carried out their civic responsibility by casting their vote in the country’s seventh democratic elections.

First time voter, Brad Geswendt, 26, voted at the Garlandale High School hall. He said it was important for him to cast his vote in this year’s elections after he found out that millions of eligible voters did not head to polls in the previous elections. “I’m not someone who is really clued up on politics, I'm not someone who really keeps up a lot with, it but also considering everything that's been happening and the history of the country, apartheid in South Africa and how its still somewhat present in South Africa, especially in the City of Cape Town that I’ve been living in, now for the past five years now (I had to vote).” Geswendt said that while he did not know much about the different political parties, he did some last minute reading prior to placing his mark on the ballot papers.

He said where political parties stood in their support or lack thereof for Palestine had impacted his decision. Other key issues important to him were the eradication of homelessness, land redistribution and job creation. “In terms of policies for the safety of LGBTQIA+ people was a very big thing for me as well. How they will support people of colour in particular, that was very important in terms of who to vote for. So it was a bit tricky because some of them sort of say the same thing. They don't always go into detail of what is the plan. So I just went with whoever felt right.” It took 40 minutes for Geswendt to cast his vote after having arrived at the polling station just after 8am. He said the process had been efficient and without any glitches.

Rondebosch East residents Tristan Luke Hartman, 21, and his 18-year-old brother, Timothy Joseph Hartman, cast their votes for the very first time also at the Garlandale High School Hall. Luke Hartman said he felt it was important especially for young people aged 18-25 to vote. "I did research beforehand, with recent conflicts happening in the world, with certain parties taking certain stances, it is very difficult to choose, so that is why it's very important to do your research before and read what the parties are telling you that they would do before you go vote," Luke Hartman said.