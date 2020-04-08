First UCT student who tested positive for Covid-19 has 'fully recovered'

Cape Town - The University of Cape Town has confirmed that the first student to test positive for Covid-19 at the institution has now fully recovered. UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the student had left self-isolation late last week, and that since their last update issued on April 1, UCT recorded one further positive case of COVID-19. Moholola said the staff member was currently receiving treatment. “The process of contact tracing got underway immediately and all persons identified will remain in quarantine for 14 days.” Moholola said UCT has now had a total of seven confirmed cases of Covid-19 – four staff members and three students (including the student that has recovered and the staff member receiving treatment). The university said the Properties and Services department at UCT has a protocol for disinfecting facilities where Covid-19 cases have been identified, and that was done on an ongoing basis.

Whenever a person at the university has tested positive for Covid-19, the institution has responded to each case. They said the dean of an affected faculty was expected to communicate this to other members of the faculty.

“Contact tracing began immediately to identify people with whom they were in close contact. Members of the university community who have been in close contact with these staff members or students have been instructed to remain in quarantine for 14 days while being monitored for symptoms.”

The university said they were working with provincial and national agencies to establish appropriate quarantine facilities for asymptomatic people.

“Any case where a person is symptomatic will be dealt with via the provincial and national guidelines and protocols. All buildings frequented by UCT students and staff that have tested positive for Covid-19 have been identified, closed immediately and disinfected.”

The Cape Argus