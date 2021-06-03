First-year UWC students urged not to use their NSFAS food allowances to pay rent

Cape Town - First-year students from the University of the Western Cape (UWC), who benefited from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) have been urged not to use their food allowances to pay for rent.

This after the UWC student representative council (SRC) was made aware that there were first-year students from outside of the 60km radius who were apparently using their food allowance to pay for rent, as they were also receiving transport allowances, and used it for food instead.

UWC SRC secretary-general Bulumko Mpambani confirmed there have been reports of some first-year students using their food allowances to pay for rent.

"If you are an NSFAS student and originally reside outside of the 60km radius, you are entitled to an accommodation rental amount to live at an accredited student house, and no travelling allowance. You should not be using your food allowance to pay for rent," said Mpambani.

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said allowances were given for specific purposes and the onus was on recipients to use the allowances for its intended purpose.

Abarder said it should be noted that there was a nutrition scheme on campus where the Nutrition and Wellness Project assisted students with grocery packs where necessary.

The Cape Argus tried to reach the NSFAS to establish whether the students have breached their contracts, and whether they had tried to address such issues with the students. However, the entity had not responded by the time of publication.

Mpambani has urged these students to send an email to the SRC at [email protected] or a text to 084 809 3241.

Cape Argus