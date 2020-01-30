First years warned of crimes occurring both on and off SA varsity campuses









Students coming to university for the first year are considered easy pickings by criminals as they descend on campuses across the country. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Students coming to university for the first year are considered easy pickings by criminals as they descend on campuses across the country, sometimes pretending to be students themselves. A victim, standing in a queue in a bookshop at UCT, had her cellphone stolen out of her backpack by a group queuing with her last week. The student was inside a UCT bookshop on Upper Campus when her cellphone was removed from her backpack. According to a source, the incident was captured on CCTV cameras inside the shop, and it showed four unknown suspects (two females and two males) stealing the phone. UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola confirmed the incident, and said three of the four suspects had been arrested on the same day. “Two Campus Protection Services (CPS) officers were on a lunch break in Observatory when they spotted the suspects who had been captured on the CCTV cameras earlier.

“The CPS officers then followed the suspects using their own private vehicle,” Moholola said.

He said that resulted in the suspects being apprehended at a shopping centre in Maitland, with the involvement of the police and an armed security officer at the mall.

“This shows the importance of collaborative efforts by all stakeholders in combating crime,” Moholola said.

Institute for Security Studies (ISS) researcher Eleanor Ross said the most common crimes reported by students were those perpetrated by a “motivated offender”, and included laptop and cellphone theft, being abducted and having funds stolen from one’s bank account, being hijacked and injured, experiencing a robbery at a commune or student residence and having one’s belongings stolen after being threatened with a knife or gun.

Stellenbosch University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said that despite having an open campus intertwined with the Stellenbosch CBD – posing unique challenges – the University had experienced a downwards trend in crime over the past few years.

“Based on recent reporting, there is an increase in bicycle theft and regular social media posts are now focused on creating awareness among especially newcomer students to look after their property in a responsible manner,” he said.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said at this time of the year their security is on high alert for con artists who prey on vulnerable young people desperate for a university or residence place.

“Past incidents have seen potential students hand over cash or even their cellphones to these criminals, who pose as CPUT staff members.” Kansley said visitors to CPUT campuses have been advised to only do payments at the cashiers.

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said: “Our security officers patrol the university campus 24 hours a day - seven days a week.”

However, Abarder said they have been noting crimes occurring off-campus whilst students are travelling to and fro their destinations.

“These incidents are unfortunately beyond the ambit of university security. We encourage all students to be conscious of their surroundings, remain alert and reduce the chances of becoming a target by removing from sight any valuable items.”

