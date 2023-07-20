Fisantekraal woman stabbed multiple times to death

Cape Town - Police are searching for the man who killed a Fisantekraal woman by stabbing her multiple times. Rosemary Davids’s murder on Sunday night has shaken the quiet suburb.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the woman was declared dead on the scene. “Durbanville police members responded to a complaint on Sunday, 16 July. Upon their arrival at the scene, in Leucadendron Street, they found the body of a woman who had sustained stab wounds. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” Swartbooi said the motive was under investigation. “Durbanville police are investigating a murder,” he said.

Local councillor Ruan Beneke said: “This happened during load shedding, which is common, where crimes are committed when it is dark but we never had a murder incident. “We normally would hear of people robbed as they are walking from home in dark areas where there are no street lights. “I understand that the boyfriend was arrested or taken in for questioning. He is still in custody and we don’t know when he will appear in court.”

Baph’Abafazi’s Nonzame Sili said the issue of gender-based violence should not be looked at in certain months or days. “This needs to be a project that happens on all 365 days, we need more organisations to reach young boys at grass-roots level, we need to get into schools. “There are organisations for young men, but they are not getting through to them.