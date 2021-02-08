Fish Hoek anti-masker to remain in custody after swearing and shouting in court

Cape Town - The anti-masker protester who was detained and arrested by police after assaulting eNCA journalist Monique Mortlock has been remanded in custody and referred to a district surgeon for assessment after rambling and swearing in court. Craig Peiser, head organiser of the We Are More (W.A.M) movement, appeared in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday. On Saturday, W.A.M protesters took to Fish Hoek Beach to protest against the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. Tensions rose as some protesters allegedly assaulted two journalists on the scene, and hindered them from carrying out their work - because they were wearing masks. Peiser refused to speak to Mortlock because she was wearing a mask. He allegedly grabbed hold of her mask and allowed it to snap back on to her face and allegedly swore at her. The spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila, confirmed the accused’s appearance.

“The magistrate has kept the accused in custody and referred him to the district surgeon for assessment/observation for possible referral for mental observation due to his conduct in court.

“He rambled on and on, shouted and swore. The matter has been postponed to 10 February 2021.”

Peiser will be held at Pollsmoor Prison until his next court date.

Prior to his appearance, he addressed the media outside the court where he apologised to Mortlock and said that he did not intend to offend, assault or insult her.

Mortlock was contacted for comment and directed queries to her employer. eNCA has been contacted, but has yet to respond.

Cape Argus