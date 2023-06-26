Fish Hoek man ‘burns’ woman before killing himself

Cape Town - A murder case was opened after a woman was allegedly burnt to death by someone who ended up killing himself. The 42-year-old man reportedly set alight a flat in Marine Court, Fish Hoek, where the 69-year-old resident died on June 17.

The man then jumped over the electric fence and entered a restaurant where he burnt furniture before stabbing himself. Speaking to the False Bay Echo investigating officer, detective Stoney Steenkamp said the man, who was known to the woman, died later that night after being taken to False Bay Hospital. He added the man allegedly set fire to the woman’s flat on the first floor of Marine Court at around 7.25pm. It is alleged he had locked himself inside the flat and jumped out of the back window after firefighters gained entry to the flat.

Steenkamp said the man then jumped over an electric fence and headed to The Galley on Fish Hoek Beach. He entered through a side door and went to the back of the restaurant, where he set a tablecloth and some chairs alight with a cigarette lighter. The restaurant was about to close and no patrons were there when the bloodied man entered.

A 69-year-old woman died after a man allegedly set alight a flat in Marine Court, Beach Road in Fish Hoek. Picture: Yolanda Du Preez Bloody footsteps of the suspect tracked from the flat to the restaurant. Picture: Yolanda Du Preez City Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Jermaine Carelse said fire crews from Fish Hoek, Kommetjie and Lakeside attended the scene at around 7.45pm. “At the scene they found a man and a woman with burn wounds. “The woman had died from her injuries at the scene and was declared dead at 8.35pm. The scene was handed over to police at 10.51pm.”

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed a murder case has been registered. “Fish Hoek police registered a murder case following an incident on June 17 where a flat was set alight in Beach Road Fish Hoek. Fire and Rescue Services rescued an adult female from the flat, but she was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. “An adult male was later found near the scene with severe burn wounds and was taken to a medical facility for treatment where he later succumbed to injuries sustained. An inquest was registered for further investigation.”