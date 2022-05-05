Fish Hoek Squash Club celebrates 50 years of community building and friendships

Cape Town - As part of its 50th celebration, the Fish Hoek Squash Club will be hosting a Cheese and Wine Event on Friday, May 13, with exhibition matches and a sokkie taking place on Saturday, May 14. The celebration is for all members both past and present to come and socialise, catch up with old friends and celebrate a club that means so much to its members and the community.

Story continues below Advertisment

The idea for the club started in 1971. The old library in Beach Road marked the location of what became known as “Fish Hoek Squash Club”. Construction began towards the end of that year with two full courts and members were allowed to play by late 1971. The club was officially opened on January 21, 1972. To this day, the club remains a popular place for its members to come and enjoy some downtime either playing squash or enjoying a drink with some friends. Currently the club is home to 340 members of all ages with more than 80 members having joined in the past year.

Story continues below Advertisment

Heinrich Grove, who’s on the marketing portfolio of the club, said that despite the challenges the club faced through Covid, they are grateful to have pushed through and that they can have this opportunity to have their 50th celebration. Vanessa Christensen, the chairperson of the club, said the event will stand to bring members, both old and new, together to celebrate the club and where it is today. “We want to celebrate what the club has gone through years of everything, and it’s time for us to give back to the members that helped keep the club above water. It is an evening where people can catch up with old friends, renew old memories and make new ones,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisment

More information about the club can be found on their website at https://fhsc.co.za/ and for those looking to attend and support the club’s 50th celebration, tickets can be bought at: https://www.cognitoforms.com/AgileBusinessTechnology2/FishHoekSquashClubTurns50. [email protected] Cape Argus